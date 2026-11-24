ABNA24 - Mourning processions in Karbala commemorated the passing of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her), in coordination with the Department of Hussayni Rites, Processions, and Organizations at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine.

The routes leading to the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them)—as well as the entrances to the Old City—witnessed the arrival of mourning processions marking this sorrowful occasion.

Staff from the department managed the movement of the processions within and around the courtyard of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), utilizing designated entry and exit paths to ensure the smooth conduct of the mourning rituals and the unhindered movement of visitors.

These efforts are part of an organizational plan developed by the department to manage the flow of mourning processions and provide services to visitors, ensuring a suitable environment for them.



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