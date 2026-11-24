ABNA24 - The staff of the Sayed Servants Division of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine provided their services to visitors on the anniversary of the death of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her).

The division's staff provides various services to visitors through its procession located at the Qibla Gate of the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), which includes the distribution of hot and cold drinks, in addition to other services that contribute to meeting the needs of visitors to the holy shrine.

These efforts come within the efforts of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine to provide the best services to visitors.



/129