ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine held its central mourning assembly to mark the anniversary of the passing of Lady Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her), featuring the participation of the Husayni orator Sheikh Ja’far al-Ibrahimi and the Radood Mulla Basim al-Karbalai.

The assembly took place in the courtyard of Umm al-Baneen (peace be upon her), with a large turnout of the faithful who gathered to commemorate this sorrowful occasion, reflect upon the virtuous life of this noble lady (peace be upon her), and recall her steadfast stances in support of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them).



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