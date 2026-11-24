In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

The Fourth National Event on Population Rejuvenation is a good opportunity to discuss the critical issue of population. Among the key factors contributing to national strength, progress, and the attainment of a stronger-than-ever Iran, the imperative of increasing the future population of our dear Iran, while preserving all desirable quantitative and qualitative dimensions, is of paramount importance. This strategic issue that helps to shape the future, which our illustrious, martyred Leader (may God exalt his noble rank) had repeatedly emphasized over the past decades, is highly effective both in actualizing the nation's capacities and in creating and enhancing many opportunities in science, culture, economics, and society. It’s also influential in repelling and removing the threats and malicious intentions of the enemy.

It appears that after a lengthy, detrimental period of negligence that had dominated the landscape of national planning and management in this respect, certain recent measures have now created an opportunity for both the public and for officials to address this matter with deeper insight.

In considering the various aspects of population and its requirements and needs in different fields, the criterion for assessment is sometimes the family and sometimes its the individual. In some matters such as housing and for many goods and services, the consumer and user is the family, and in other matters such as food, clothing, and health-related needs, the individual is considered to be the unit of criterion. The issue of achieving a desirable population is one of the matters in which both aspects (the family and individuals) are involved. Therefore, improving various infrastructures and aspects related to strengthening the foundation of the family must be a permanent element in the effort to correct the country's population curve, just as giving due attention to related individual concerns is also necessary.

Giving serious, comprehensive attention to the matter of facilitating marriage at a young age; ensuring individual health, which depends on multiple factors; supporting childbearing; promoting a family-centered culture; and introducing successful examples in this area are all effective steps on the path to making Iran stronger. Furthermore, giving a proper explanation of these matters to the entire nation, especially the youth, will serve as another useful step in this direction.

Without a doubt, every patriotic Iranian who hopes for a bright and glorious future for this land and its people will have a strong determination and resolve to ensure the continuity of future generations of the Iranian nation in a manner befitting the New Islamic Civilization. I sincerely hope that by remedying the shortcomings arising from certain past population policies, and by earnestly pursuing the sound, strategic policy of increasing the young population and placing the family at the center of this effort, our dear homeland will safely navigate this critical juncture and stage, which it now finds itself in and which will shape the future.

May divine grace, together with the blessed prayers of our Master [Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his noble reappearance)], cause God’s blessings to descend upon the Iranian people, who are standard-bearers of truth and justice in this day and age. We pray He will grant us this by His grace and generosity.

Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei

Azar 3, 1405

[Nov. 24, 2026]