ABNA24 - Democrats have secured at least 258 seats in the US midterm elections, achieving the largest single-party majority in the House of Representatives in more than three decades.

Democrats won at least 258 seats in the US House of Representatives following this month's midterm elections, giving them the largest majority held by a single party in the lower chamber of Congress in more than 30 years.

Democratic candidate Chuck Hubbard's victory over his Republican rival in North Carolina gave the party its 258th seat in the next House. According to the Associated Press, the results of four other races in the 435-seat House of Representatives have yet to be determined.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who is expected to become the first Black speaker of the House, highlighted the achievement in a social media post.

He wrote: “House Democrats now have the largest majority that any party has held in Congress in the 21st century. This is extraordinary.”

The Democrats' sweeping victories in elections to both the US Senate and House of Representatives reflected deep voter dissatisfaction with President Donald Trump's handling of the economy and his decision to launch a war against Iran. The war led to a sharp increase in gasoline prices in the United States.

Multiple opinion polls show that voters are concerned about the rising cost of living and are angry over Trump's handling of the issue.

According to US congressional records, Democrats last secured 258 House seats in 1992. They also won 257 seats in 2008. By contrast, the largest number of seats ever held by Republicans in the House was 247, during the 114th Congress, from 2015 to 2017.

The US congressional midterm elections, held on November 3, sent shockwaves across the country and resulted in a historic defeat for the Republican Party, the US president himself and the candidates he supported.



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