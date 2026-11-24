ABNA24 - Turkish security sources say members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militant group have withdrawn from 14 shelter areas in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, marking a further step towards implementing the peace deal with Ankara.

According to the sources cited by Turkish media, the areas evacuated on Monday include: Jikr Tepe, Sharif, Alisher, Kandkola, Bajk, Baran Jabkhana, Hinri, Tarzakhana, Mazlum Dogan, Pratik Unitim, Jabkhana, Youssef-Asayesh, Heman, and Jusur.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced that it has destroyed the caves and hideouts in these areas to render them unusable.

Turkish security sources described these developments as progress toward disarmament and promotion of security and stability in the region.

They said that the National Solidarity and Social Cohesion Coordination Committee and its subcommittees continue to monitor the process, as part of efforts to complete the operation.

“The success of the process, which is being conducted with a realistic and sensitive approach, is evidenced by the concrete, verifiable developments from the field,” the sources pointed out.

On October 8, PKK militants pulled out of four shelter areas, evacuating the Hebat, Yajk, Sabri and Sason bases in the Baze area of the Metina region in northern Iraq, the sources said.

Turkish media outlets aired footage of PKK members withdrawing from the areas, showing empty tunnels and fighters leaving with their belongings.

The withdrawal of PKK fighters from their bases is a key component of the peace process launched in 2024 between the group and the Turkish government, aimed at ending nearly four decades of conflict that has claimed at least 50,000 lives.

On May 12, 2025, the PKK, founded in the late 1970s by Abdullah Öcalan, announced a decision to disarm and disband, following a call by its imprisoned leader to end the armed struggle.

In a message delivered from prison on Imrali Island off Istanbul, Ocalan urged the group to convene a congress and formally decide to dissolve itself. Now 75, he has been held in solitary confinement on the island since 1999.

The decision was widely welcomed by senior officials in Syria and Iraq, as well as the European Union and the United Nations.



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