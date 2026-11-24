ABNA24 - At least ten people have been martyred and nearly three dozen others sustained injuries after Saudi fighter jets launched a strong of airstrikes across Yemen.

The al-Masirah television channel, citing local sources, reported that Saudi warplanes struck and destroyed an under-construction building belonging to the General Corporation for Telecommunications in the western Yemeni province of Hudaydah in the early hours of Monday.

Six people lost their lives in the attack, while another 19 individuals were injured, according to the report.

Rescue teams risked their lives to remove debris and reach those trapped beneath the rubble as Saudi aircraft flew overhead.

In a further escalation, ‌Saudi warplanes launched two airstrikes against the al-Jarboub area in the Dimnat Khadir district of the southwestern Yemeni province of Ta’izz. No reports about possible casualties or the extent of the damage were quickly available, though.

The spokesman for the Yemeni Ministry of Health and Environment also said that three civilians, including a girl, were killed, and 16 others were injured as a result of Saudi border units’ cross-border shelling attacks on residents of the Baqim district in the northwestern province of Sa’ada.

Dr. Anis al-Asbahi confirmed that three women and two African migrants were among those injured.



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