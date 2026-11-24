ABNA24 - The IRGC Navy said three violating oil tankers exploded after striking naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz, one off the southern coast and two east of the strait, while under extensive U.S. air escort.

The IRGC Navy said three violating oil tankers exploded and caught fire after striking naval mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz over the past hours.

One tanker was off the southern coast and two were east of the Strait of Hormuz. All three were under extensive air cover and escort by the aggressor U.S. military when they struck the mines, according to the IRGC Navy's public relations office.

The IRGC Navy said the U.S. air escort failed to prevent the incidents, adding that images of the explosions and fires will be published in the coming hours.

It said the Strait of Hormuz is not a place for testing unauthorized routes or ignoring maritime warnings. Owners, commanders and shipping companies were warned that U.S. military cover and escort will not substitute for compliance with maritime regulations and the instructions of the IRGC Navy's traffic control center.

Any transit through unauthorized routes and any disregard for issued warnings is considered a violation and cooperation with aggressor forces and will be dealt with decisively under the announced regulations, the statement said.



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