AhlulBayt News Agency: Parts of the advanced jurisprudence lessons of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyid Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei have been published for the first time through his official Telegram channel.

In these lessons, the Leader explains the historical continuity of the confrontation between the fronts of truth and falsehood, emphasizing that this confrontation has persisted from the beginning of human history to the present.

He says in part of the lesson: “From the time of Prophet Adam until now and in the future, the words are the same. What the other side says is also the same; this confrontation continues throughout history.”

The Leader further emphasizes how the two fronts of truth and falsehood stand opposed to each other, saying: “We are one army, whose leaders are the prophets and the saints, the people of truth. They are also an army; they are the people of falsehood.”

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