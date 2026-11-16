AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has described a recent message from Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei to Russian President Vladimir Putin as “special,” saying it underscored the importance of strategic ties between Tehran and Moscow.

Speaking to Russia’s TASS news agency, Jalali said the primary purpose of Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaee’s visit to Moscow was to deliver an official message from the Leader to the Russian president.

He said the message highlighted the importance of bilateral relations and continued consultations at the highest level.

Jalali added that Rezaee’s visit should be viewed within the framework of strategic relations between the two countries, particularly amid global and regional developments that have increased the need for closer coordination.

He described the visit as particularly significant, demonstrating Tehran and Moscow’s shared determination to maintain and deepen strategic cooperation.

Earlier this month, Rezaee met with Putin at the Kremlin, where the two sides discussed bilateral strategic relations, regional and international developments, and prospects for expanding cooperation.

Rezaee said back then that Ayatollah Khamenei wanted the message to be delivered to Putin as soon as possible. He added that the Russian president conveyed his “warm and sincere greetings” to the Leader in response.

Putin, for his part, welcomed the message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and underscored Iran’s constructive and key role in the region.

The meeting came amid intensified diplomatic and strategic engagement between Tehran and Moscow as Iran seeks to address the consequences of the US-Israeli aggression and establish arrangements for regional security and postwar reconstruction.

The two countries have repeatedly emphasized their commitment to expanding strategic cooperation across political, security, economic, and energy sectors.

The Kremlin meeting also covered the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), as well as discussions on developing Iran into a regional gas hub.

The North-South corridor, a multimodal transport network designed to connect Russia and other parts of northern Eurasia with Iran and markets further south, is an important component of broader Tehran-Moscow efforts to expand trade and transport connectivity.

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