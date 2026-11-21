AhlulBayt News Agency: Italian composer Antonio Pappalardo has announced that he has composed a requiem inspired by a book about the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and plans to perform the work after February.

On Wednesday, Pappalardo said that, after reading a book about the Leader and being deeply influenced by its contents, he decided to compose a requiem dedicated to him.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred following the launch of the latest bout of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression against Iran on February 28.

The Italian composer, who traveled to Iran to conduct a performance of his symphonic-vocal work Petrus Heni, made the remarks during a meeting with Mohammad Allahyari Foumani, head of the Roudaki Arts and Cultural Foundation, on Wednesday evening, ahead of the performance at Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.

They discussed opportunities for artistic cooperation and the possibility of staging musical works internationally with the participation of the Tehran Symphony Orchestra.

Pappalardo also highlighted the potential for performing the work in other countries and the importance of introducing Iran’s culture and civilization to audiences worldwide.

The concert, featuring Pappalardo in attendance, the Tehran Symphony Orchestra and conductor Nasir Heydarian, was held at Vahdat Hall.

The event was organized through a joint initiative involving the Roudaki Foundation, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, and Iran’s cultural center in Italy. It aimed to expand cultural and artistic exchanges between the two countries and promote dialogue among different cultures and religious traditions.

All tickets for the performance had been sold out.

Pappalardo composed Petrus Heni in 2006 to mark the 500th anniversary of the beginning of construction of the new St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

The work is a symphonic oratorio that combines orchestral and choral elements to recount the life and mission of the Apostle Peter. The Tehran performance coincided with the 400th anniversary of the consecration of the present-day basilica, which took place in 1626.

......................

End/ 257