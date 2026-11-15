AhlulBayt News Agency: Mourning ceremony on the evening of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh) held at the Zeinabiyah on behalf of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, with devotees of Lady Fatimah (pbuh) in attendance

The mourning ceremony on the evening of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh) was held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, following the Maghrib and Isha prayers, with people from various walks of life and the families of martyrs in attendance, next to the site where Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred.

The ceremony commenced with Javad Heydari seeking the blessed intercession of Imam Mahdi (may God hasten his reappearance), then reciting elegies in mourning for the Mother of the Infallible Imams (pbut). Subsequently, Hujjat al-Islam wal-Muslimin Sayyid Baqer Tabatabaei-Nejad, citing verses from the Holy Quran, examined three factors, namely “weakness of motivation and resolve,” “discord and conflict,” and “attachment to worldly pursuits,” as the principal causes of the Muslims’ defeat in the Battle of Uhud. He cautioned that these three factors can bring about the defeat of the Front of Truth at any time. However, through their steadfastness, firm determination and resolve, and social cohesion, the Iranian nation and the Resistance Front have inflicted a major defeat on the US.

Mahmoud Karimi also recounted the hardships endured by Lady Fatimah Zahra (pbuh), honored the memory of the magnanimous martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, and recited elegies.

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