ABNA24 - Iranian students and members of the public gathered outside the Bahraini Embassy to protest the government’s treatment of the country’s Shia community and religious scholars.

The protest came amid mounting anger over lengthy prison sentences, including life terms, imposed on dozens of Shia clerics and religious figures in Bahrain.

The country’s High Criminal Court also sentenced prominent Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim to life imprisonment in absentia.

Al-Wefaq Bahrain said the ruling against Sheikh Isa Qassim formed part of an escalation in the Al Khalifa regime’s judicial and security measures against Bahraini clerics and religious activists.

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