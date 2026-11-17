AhlulBayt News Agency: Human Rights Watch said that Emirati authorities have arbitrarily detained at least five foreign Shia residents since the United States and Israel launched military aggression against Iran in February 2026.

The arrests took place between March and May. According to sources cited by the organization, the detainees were targeted because of their Shia religious identity.

The detainees, who had lived in the UAE for between two and 40 years, have not been brought before a judge or formally charged.

Security forces raided their homes and workplaces, seizing cash, gold, jewelry, passports, credit cards and electronic devices.

Some of the detainees have been transferred to Abu Dhabi's al-Sadr prison. Their families have been denied visits, while phone calls are severely restricted and monitored. Prison authorities reportedly terminate calls if detainees attempt to discuss their cases or disclose their whereabouts.

Security officials also questioned family members about their religious beliefs, occupations and income.

Human Rights Watch also cited reports that thousands of Pakistani Shia residents have been deported from Persian Gulf Arab states since the outbreak of the conflict. Emirati authorities have also revoked the visas of Iranian families who had lived in the country for decades.

The organization stressed that although governments may take security measures during wartime, detaining people solely because of their religious affiliation and denying them access to lawyers and due process can never be justified.

Human Rights Watch called on Emirati authorities to immediately release anyone detained because of their religious beliefs and warned against treating the Shia community as a security threat in response to Iran's retaliatory attacks.

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