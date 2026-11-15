ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,695 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Saturday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 176,093 people.

16 civilian bodies and 68 wounded people were brought to Gaza hospitals over the past 48 hours, according to the ministry’s daily report. A nine-month-old infant died as a result of prolonged exposure to low temperatures.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,643 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,964 others have been injured.



/129