ABNA24 - Two Palestinian civilians were martyred and others were injured in fresh Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.

The Palestinian Information Center (PIC) reporter said that two citizens were killed and several others injured after an Israeli drone targeted them near the Abu Sharkh rotary in Jabalia refugee camp, north of Gaza.

In southern Gaza, Israeli artillery shelling targeted the southern areas of Khan Yunis, while Israeli tanks repeatedly and intensively opened fire towards the city center, as well as its northeastern and eastern areas.

In Gaza City, military vehicles opened fire towards the eastern areas of the city, while a similar gunfire attack occurred in the northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.



/129