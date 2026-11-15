ABNA24 - The staff of the "Between the Two Holy Shrines" Department have commenced comprehensive maintenance work on the plants in the gardens of the central square.

The landscaping and ornamentation unit—part of the department’s General Maintenance Division—carried out these maintenance tasks, working diligently to preserve the gardens and ensure they appear in a manner befitting the significance and sanctity of the area between the two holy shrines.

The work included tilling the soil, applying fertilizers and chemical treatments, planting new ornamental vegetation, and pruning trees. These efforts are aimed at maintaining the aesthetic appeal of the area’s gardens and presenting them in their finest form to visitors.



/129