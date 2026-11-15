ABNA24 - The Scientific Complex for the Holy Quran at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her)—based on the third historical narration—in the holy city of Karbala.

Dr. Hassan al-Juthaili, Director of the Holy Quran Institute in Karbala (affiliated with the Scientific Complex), stated: "The Institute marked this sorrowful occasion by holding a mourning gathering that featured various segments, as part of a broader program to commemorate the occasions of the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them), which the Institute carries out in Karbala."

He added: "The gathering began with a Quranic recitation by Mahdi al-Askari, followed by a lecture delivered by Sayed Hashim al-Maksousi. In his talk, he explored several Quranic manifestations within the life of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), highlighting instances where she embodied Quranic values ​​and principles, while also sharing insights from her virtuous biography."

Al-Juthaili noted: "The gathering was attended by students and instructors from the Quran Memorization Project in Karbala, along with the Institute’s staff, members of the Al-Abbas's (p) Combat Division, and personnel from the Scientific Complex’s Center for Quranic Projects."



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