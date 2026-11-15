ABNA24 - The Order Maintenance Department and the Rites Department of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine are contributing to the organization of the mourning processions arriving at the shrine of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him), in accordance with the third historical narration [regarding the date of the martyrdom of Lady Fatima az-Zahra].

Staff from the Order Maintenance Department have coordinated the entry and exit times for these mourning processions and installed barriers to regulate their movement through the area between the two holy shrines, ensuring the smooth conduct of the mourning rituals.

Meanwhile, staff from the Department of the Area Between the Two Holy Shrines have designated specific paths for the processions and visitors within the central square, preventing the crossing of paths and facilitating the movement of pedestrians.

The holy city of Karbala is currently witnessing the arrival of a large number of mourning processions, marking the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the third narration.



/129