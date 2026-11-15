ABNA24 - Iran’s Mission to the UN Office in Vienna criticized the IAEA Board of Governors’ resolutions on Iran as legally flawed, saying normal implementation of safeguards cannot resume under the abnormal circumstances created by attacks on the country’s safeguarded nuclear facilities.

In a message posted on its X account, the Iranian mission also criticized IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi’s reporting, arguing that the Board’s decisions have been adopted through an abuse of process and that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran have disrupted inspections and forced the withdrawal of Agency inspectors.

“IAEA has based its reports for Iran on resolutions of BoG which were technically and legally flawed, adopted by abuse of process, and their findings were ultra vires,” it said.

“As Rafael Grossi himself acknowledged, attacks on Iran’s safeguarded nuclear facilities created unprecedented circumstances, disrupted inspections, forced the Agency to withdraw its inspectors and warrant consideration of Iran’s security concerns,” the mission added.

“US erased aggression from biased resolutions, but not its consequences from reality. Facts don’t vanish because politics demands!” it stated.

“Normal safeguards implementation cannot and will not resume under abnormal circumstances. BoG must address root causes of the current situation; an impossible mission since it embraces the aggressor as a member!” the Iranian mission noted.



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