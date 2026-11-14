ABNA24 - The Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine organized a mourning assembly to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her), according to the third historical narration.

The assembly was attended by the Deputy Secretary-General of the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, Mr. Mohammed Ali Azhar, alongside several officials and staff members.

Held in the Ceremonial Hall of the Holy Shrine, the assembly spanned two days and featured a lecture by Sheikh Ihsan al-Hakimi. In his address, he explored key milestones in the life of Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her), her exalted status, her steadfast defense of the Islamic message, and her exemplary legacy.

This commemoration is part of a broader mourning program organized by the Holy Shrine to honor the memory of the injustices endured by Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and to reflect upon the profound impact her blessed life has left on the collective consciousness and religious awareness of the Muslim community.