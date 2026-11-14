ABNA24 - Nearly 70,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque and its courtyards in Occupied Al-Quds, despite Israeli restrictions on worshipers seeking to enter the Mosque.

The large turnout came amid calls from Al-Quds residents to increase attendance and maintain a continuous presence at the holy site.

According to the Islamic Waqf Department, approximately 70,000 worshipers attended Friday prayer despite Israeli obstacles, particularly around Occupied Al-Qud’s Old City.

The large number of worshipers, however, did not indicate any easing of the restrictions imposed on Aqsa Mosque.

Access to Al-Quds remains largely limited to Palestinians living in the city and its surrounding areas, while most Palestinians from the occupied West Bank are prevented from entering except under limited exemptions and permit arrangements.

The restrictions come amid continued Israeli measures affecting Occupied Al-Quds, its Palestinian residents, and its religious sites.

These include incursions into Aqsa Mosque by Jewish settlers, arrest and expulsion orders, the demolition of Palestinian homes and structures, and the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements.

Palestinian officials have also warned of Israeli attempts to impose new realities on the ground that threaten Al-Quds’ Arab and Islamic identity and undermine the historical and legal status quo at Aqsa Mosque.

According to the Al-Quds Governorate’s latest statistics for the third quarter of 2026, 27,830 Jewish settlers stormed Aqsa Mosque during the reporting period.

The governorate also documented 357 arrests, 139 demolition and land-clearing operations, and 73 expulsion orders, most of them barring Palestinians from Aqsa Mosque.

Six Palestinians were also killed during the same period, according to the report.

In addition, the governorate recorded the entry of 13,113 people into Aqsa Mosque under the designation of tourism, alongside an increase in provocative activities and religious rituals performed by settlers inside the Mosque compound under Israeli police protection.

The figures highlight the scale of Israeli measures affecting Occupied Al-Quds as Palestinians continue to face restrictions on their freedom of movement and access to religious sites.

Palestinian officials and religious authorities warn that the continuation of these policies threatens the historical and legal status quo at Aqsa Mosque and further restricts Palestinians’ ability to worship freely.

Despite the restrictions, tens of thousands of Palestinians continue to gather at Aqsa Mosque for Friday prayer, maintaining their religious presence at one of Islam’s holiest sites.



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