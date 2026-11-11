Thousands Attend Funeral Procession of Revolutionary Artist Kourosh Zarei in Holy Qom

AhlulBayt News Agency: Thousands of people gathered in the holy city of Qom to bid farewell to revolutionary artist Kourosh Zarei, who portrayed the character of Levi in the television series Prophet Joseph (AS). His funeral procession began at Imam Hasan Askari (AS) Mosque and proceeded to the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (SA), where funeral prayers were offered under the leadership of Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri.

The funeral procession of the late Kourosh Zarei was held on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, in Qom, with participants paying their respects as his body was taken from Imam Hasan Askari (AS) Mosque to the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (SA).

Mourners carried his body on their shoulders to the shrine. Upon arrival, his coffin was circumambulated around the holy mausoleum before the funeral prayer was performed.

The funeral prayer was led by Ayatollah Hosseini Bushehri, head of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom and Vice President of the Assembly of Experts.