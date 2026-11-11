ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s chief commander has highlighted the importance of identifying and harnessing the potential of Iran's cultural and historical heritage, stressing that public participation and integration of cultural assets into everyday life are essential to preserving their significance across generations.

Major General Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks during a gathering on Tuesday, noting how the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei would lay emphasis on tapping the country’s cultural and historical heritage.

“One of the valuable assets brought to light, in the words of the martyred Leader of the [Islamic] Revolution, was the development of a technology and mechanism for extracting and harnessing the wealth embedded in the [country’s] great treasures of cultural and historical heritage,” the commander said.

He added that this demonstrated the considerable untapped potential available to the country, noting that appropriate methods had to be developed to aptly identify, showcase, and leverage these resources.

Vahidi cited the case of Ashura, the 10th day of the lunar month of Muharram, which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him).

Turning to the factors that have ensured the lasting significance of the occasion, the commander identified their incorporation into public rituals, traditional mourning ceremonies, and continued popular participation as among the most important reasons for the occasion’s enduring legacy.

He said this historical experience demonstrated that cultural assets could retain their significance over time only when they became part of people's everyday lives and were sustained through their active presence in public life.

Vahidi also underscored the role of Rahian-e Noor (the Passengers of Light), a drive that features group visits to the focal points hosting Iranian Armed Forces’ heroic defense in the face of the war that was imposed on the country by Iraq’s former dictator Saddam Hussein.

He emphasized the drive’s role in transmitting the culture of Iran’s Sacred Defense in the face of the 1980-88 war to successive generations.

He described the initiative as an enduring social movement that has developed into an established institution within the Iranian society, providing a platform through which successive generations can connect with the culture and values of the Sacred Defense.

In this context, he pointed to the countrywide public gatherings that have been held for months on end in support of the Armed Forces’ defensive and retaliatory measures in the face of unprovoked American-Israeli aggression, as expressions of the potential represented by Rahian-e Noor, describing popular participation as a manifestation of the Iranian nation's social and cultural capabilities.



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