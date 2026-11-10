Gaza death toll since October 2023 rises to 74,643, Health Ministry says

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 74,643 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 175,962 people.

Two civilian bodies and 15 wounded people were brought to Gaza hospitals over the past 24 hours, according to the ministry’s daily report. Another victim succumbed to previously sustained injuries.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 1,613 Palestinians have been killed, and 5,833 others have been injured.



/129