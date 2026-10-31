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2 fishermen missing, 2 injured in US terrorist drone attack on fishing boats in Qeshm Island (+Video)

31 October 2026 - 13:20
News ID: 1884776
Source: Abna24
2 fishermen missing, 2 injured in US terrorist drone attack on fishing boats in Qeshm Island (+Video)

Two fishermen went missing and two others were injured after an "enemy" drone hit two fishing boats south of Qeshm Island, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

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Two fishermen went missing and two others were injured after an "enemy" drone hit two fishing boats south of Qeshm Island, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported on Saturday.

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