Israeli forces intensify West Bank raids, rearrest Palestinian ex-prisoner one day after release

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) intensified military raids across the West Bank early on Saturday, arresting several Palestinians, including a former prisoner who was rearrested just one day after his release.

The raids involved home searches, military checkpoints and restrictions on Palestinian movement across several cities and towns.

Palestinian ex-prisoner rearrested in Nablus

Local sources said Israeli forces entered the village of Azmut and eastern Nablus through the Awarta military checkpoint, raiding several Palestinian homes.

During the raid, the IOF rearrested Ahmed Sawalha, a former Palestinian prisoner who had been released only one day earlier.

The arrest highlights the continued targeting and pursuit of Palestinians previously held in Israeli prisons.

The IOF troops also raided the al-Masaken al-Shaabiya neighborhood in eastern Nablus.

Other incursions targeted Baqat al-Hatab, northeast of Qalqilya; Rummana, west of Jenin; and Qatanna, northwest of Occupied Jerusalem.

Woman and 64-year-old man arrested in Jenin

In Jenin governorate, Israeli forces raided the Harsh al-Saada area west of the city and arrested a Palestinian woman.

The IOF also arrested a 64-year-old Palestinian man after storming his home in the al-Hadaf neighborhood in western Jenin.

Israeli snipers deployed in Tubas

The raids extended to Tubas, where Israeli forces stormed the city, deployed snipers at several locations and searched a residential home.

Additional Israeli troops raided Jericho in the eastern occupied West Bank.

In Tulkarem, Israeli military vehicles patrolled city streets and obstructed residents’ movement.

Israeli forces also established a military checkpoint at the Qarawat Bani Hassan road embankment west of Salfit governorate, further restricting Palestinian travel.

Military raids and arrests continue across West Bank

Palestinian cities and towns across the occupied West Bank continue to face repeated IOF military incursions involving home raids, arrests, the establishment of military checkpoints and restrictions on residents’ movement.

The latest operations come amid escalating Israeli military measures affecting communities throughout the occupied territory.



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