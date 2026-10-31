Vatican delegation visits Ayatollah Sistani’s representative in Karbala

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Abdul-Mahdi al-Karbalaei, the representative of the highest religious authority, welcomed a Vatican delegation during its visit to the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS).

The delegation comprised Archbishop Mirosław Wachowski, the Pope’s Ambassador to Iraq, the ambassador’s secretary, and Father Amir Jajji, a Dominican priest and adviser to the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. The meeting took place as part of efforts to promote interreligious dialogue and strengthen the values of peace, love, and coexistence among peoples.

According to Shafaqna, the Noon News Agency reported that during the meeting, Sheikh al-Karbalaei’i stressed the importance of joint cooperation in promoting the principles of Islam and the values of peaceful coexistence among peoples and followers of different religions. He stated that all divinely revealed religions call for love and tolerance, and that everyone must work to convey this universal human message and overcome the problems, challenges, and obstacles that stand in its way.

He also noted that religion has a considerable influence on societies, explaining that people are more influenced by religious leaders than by politicians. Therefore, he emphasized the need to make use of this position and influence to promote moral values and principles and strengthen human relationships.

Sheikh al-Karbalaei emphasized the importance of strengthening one’s relationship with Almighty God while simultaneously reinforcing relationships with others. He added that it is essential to listen to people’s problems and understand their needs.

He further said that the Holy Shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) continues to provide services to pilgrims and vulnerable members of society. These services cover a range of areas, including housing, medical treatment, facilitating marriage, education, and the care and support of orphans.

Meanwhile, Mirosław Stanisław, the Pope’s representative in Iraq, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Sheikh al-Karbalaei’s remarks, stating that the call for peace and love is a shared objective. He also praised the views expressed regarding the role of religion and its influence on society.

He added that the humanitarian role played by religious institutions should also be reflected in the actions of governments, politicians, and officials responsible for running countries. In this regard, he called for these experiences and humanitarian initiatives to be drawn upon to strengthen public services and better address citizens’ needs.

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