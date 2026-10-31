Hadramout governor vows continued resistance until Saudi aggression and blockade end

ABNA24 - Hadramout governor Luqman Baras affirmed on Friday that the battle being waged by the Yemeni people and their armed forces against the Saudi aggression and its military build-ups will continue with unwavering resolve until the aggression is halted, the blockade lifted, and all legitimate rights and plundered resources restored.

In a statement, Governor Baras explained that residents of the occupied southern and eastern governorates are now, more than ever, called upon to unite and mobilize to confront the Saudi conspiracies, reject its suspicious agendas, and drive back its military build-ups and proxies.

He renewed his call on those misled among the people of Hadramout to leave the Saudi-run camps so they would not become fuel for its losing battles or victims of its expansionist ambitions targeting their land and resources and seeking to legitimize the plunder of their sovereign national wealth.

He stressed that the Saudi-run camps and military positions have become legitimate targets for the armed forces.

The Hadramout governor noted that the armed forces are now waging a battle for liberation, independence and the restoration of rights, which requires continued steadfastness and resilience, as well as support for the fronts by providing them with personnel, funds and equipment to confront the Saudi forces and repel its military build-ups.

He also affirmed that the Saudi violations and those committed by its proxies, along with the crimes they perpetrate, will only strengthen Yemenis’ determination, resolve and steadfastness to drive out the occupier and liberate every inch of the homeland.

“Hadramout Governorate, with its people, sheikhs, scholars, and academic, educational and cultural elites, will stand only with the homeland, rejecting all forms of subordination or dependence on enemies,” he said.

He added that historic and civilizational Hadramout would remain resistant to all attempts to erase its identity and would continue to stand at the forefront of the national ranks to defeat the occupier’s and its proxies’ schemes.

Baras welcomed the statements made in the Leader of the Revolution’s speech on Thursday, particularly his affirmation that the armed forces do not target residents of the occupied southern and eastern governorates, but rather the Saudi enemy’s military build-ups and conspiratorial plans.

He called on tribes and free national forces in Hadramout and the occupied governorates to raise awareness and strengthen unity, thwarting the enemy’s attempts to turn the people of one country into tools for implementing its agendas and perpetuating its occupation of resources and vital crossings.

The Hadramout governor concluded his statement by calling on all free Yemenis in the north, south, east and west of the country to stand alongside the armed forces in their battle against the Saudi enemy and its military build-ups, until its aggression is halted, its blockade lifted, and the Yemeni people’s legitimate rights secured.



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