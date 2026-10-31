Chris Murphy: Resuming war against Iran would be madness

ABNA24 - US Senator Chris Murphy has warned that resuming war against Iran is insane and that its objectives will not be achieved.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of the US state of Connecticut wrote in a message on the social media platform X on Thursday night: Reports indicate that Trump is planning to resume war against Iran after the [US midterm] elections.

He added: Some of us have been informed about this war plan. I cannot disclose its details, but I can say that this plan is madness; it will not achieve its objectives and will initiate a new cycle of escalation of tensions.

This Democratic senator has always strongly criticized the US president's warmongering against Iran.

Last week, he wrote on the social media platform X: Trump started this war with Iran without any practical plan to protect our soldiers, diplomats, or billion-dollar bases. Every citizen should be angry about this. This is simply absolute incompetence.

Murphy has also said that the United States' aggressive war against Iran has humiliated America, and "this war has reduced our security and raised the price of everything."



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