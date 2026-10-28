Holy Alawi Shrine reported: Qanbar 2 residential complex advances as 984 housing units are delivered

ABNA24 - Construction of housing units, infrastructure, and electrical facilities on the “Qanbar 2” residential complex project has made significant progress.

The Holy Alawi Shrine, under the supervision of the Engineering and Construction Affairs Department and with the follow-up of the deputy custodian of the Shrine, continues to carry out the “Qanbar 2” residential complex project, with the aim of completing its housing units and basic services according to the set schedule.

Ali Salih, engineer and project site manager, told the Shrine’s News Center:

“In the first two phases, beneficiaries have received 984 housing units, and construction work on the third phase continues, with its progress now exceeding 50 percent.”

He added:

“Work on the infrastructure and internal streets continues, and progress on the treatment system has reached about 80 percent. These measures are being carried out alongside the construction of the steel structure of the central markets.”

Regarding electrical work, engineer Nabil al-A’raji of the Electricity Unit explained that progress on this work in the first phase has reached about 85 percent. This work includes building the overall electrical network, installing and commissioning generators, and connecting the supply cables to the transformer rooms.

He also pointed to the continued supply of the equipment and materials needed for the second and third phases, which is a prelude to installing the electricity poles and building the power supply networks in these phases.

These measures are carried out as part of the Holy Alawi Shrine’s efforts to complete the project’s various phases and to develop its infrastructure and basic services, helping to provide a residential environment with full amenities.



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