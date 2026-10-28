Al-Abbas Holy Shrine reports progress on Women’s Cultural Complex in Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine has outlined the progress of the Women’s Cultural Complex project, currently under construction in the Holy Governorate of Karbala.

Ali Saad Ahmed, a member of the project’s engineering team, stated: "The project spans an area of ​​13 dunams. Its first phase includes two six-story administrative buildings—each covering 2,000 square meters—and a 3,000-square-meter cultural center with a capacity of approximately 1,300 seats."

He added: "Work completed to date includes excavation to a depth of three meters, the laying and compaction of soil layers, and the pouring of the blinding layer and foundations. Currently, the pouring of columns for the ground floor is underway."

He further noted: "The project incorporates modern cooling, telecommunications, alarm, and fire-suppression systems, designed to suit the nature of the events that will be hosted at the complex in the future."

He pointed out that the project was designed by the Engineering Projects Department and is being executed under the supervision of the engineering team, with the efforts of the Al-Liwa International Company—an entity affiliated with the Holy Shrine. The initiative aims to provide a comprehensive environment for organizing women’s events and fostering educational and cultural development.



/129