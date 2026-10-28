Zaynabiyat Division of Al-Abbas shrine commemorates Lady Fatima az-Zahra’s martyrdom anniversary (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Zaynabiyat Division—part of the Office of the Senior Official for Women’s Affairs at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine—commemorated the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her) by holding a mourning gathering. The event saw the participation of the division’s staff, as well as volunteers from the "Al-Kafeel Girls" volunteer association.

Sawsan al-Jubouri, head of the division, stated: "Organizing mourning gatherings on occasions related to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) is part of the division’s activities to observe religious occasions. It provides an opportunity for our staff to participate in upholding these rituals and reflecting upon the hardships endured by the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them)."

She added that the gathering highlighted the injustices faced by Lady az-Zahra (peace be upon her) and her esteemed status in Islam. The atmosphere was one of deep sorrow for her suffering, while also serving as an occasion to reflect upon her life and the profound values ​​of faith and humanity that she embodied.



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