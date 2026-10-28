On martyrdom anniversary of Lady AL-Zahra service processions continue to visitors in Karbala (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Service processions (mawakib) stationed throughout the holy city of Karbala continue to provide services to visitors arriving to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of the Lady of the Women of the Worlds, Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

These services are delivered under the direct supervision and coordination of the Department of Rites, Processions, and Husseini Organizations at the al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine, ensuring the smooth provision of services and the fulfillment of the visitors' needs.

The efforts of these processions include preparing and distributing main meals throughout the day, as well as providing drinking water, juices, and hot beverages—a task that has become especially significant given the substantial increase in the number of visitors heading toward the shrines of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother, Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both).



/129