Israeli forces demolish 12 Palestinian martyrs’ memorials in West Bank

ABNA24 - The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished 12 memorials dedicated to Palestinian martyrs across Nablus and Qalqilya governorates in the northern West Bank on Tuesday.

Local sources reported that the demolitions targeted 11 martyrs’ memorials in towns and villages in the Nablus Governorate, as well as another one in the town of Kafr Qaddum in Qalqilya Governorate.

In southern Nablus, Israeli forces stormed dozens of homes in the village of Burin at dawn, detaining around 60 citizens and using some houses as military posts.

Israeli forces also raided the villages of Surra, Tell, and Salim in the Nablus Governorate, searching multiple homes and interrogating citizens.



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