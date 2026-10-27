Saudi warplanes airstrike targets school in Lahj province

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike on a school in Lahj province on Tuesday, according to a local source.
The source said the strike targeted Al-Rawdha School in the Qour area of Zuraiqat al-Sham, in Al-Maqatirah district.
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Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike on a school in Lahj province on Tuesday, according to a local source.
ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike on a school in Lahj province on Tuesday, according to a local source.
The source said the strike targeted Al-Rawdha School in the Qour area of Zuraiqat al-Sham, in Al-Maqatirah district.
/129
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