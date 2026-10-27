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Saudi warplanes airstrike targets school in Lahj province

27 October 2026 - 13:10
News ID: 1883238
Source: Yemen Press
Saudi warplanes airstrike targets school in Lahj province

Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike on a school in Lahj province on Tuesday, according to a local source.

ABNA24 - Saudi warplanes launched an airstrike on a school in Lahj province on Tuesday, according to a local source.

The source said the strike targeted Al-Rawdha School in the Qour area of Zuraiqat al-Sham, in Al-Maqatirah district.

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