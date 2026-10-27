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Saudi-backed 31st Amaliqa Brigade reportedly collapses in southern Yemen

27 October 2026 - 09:36
News ID: 1883032
Source: Yemen Press
Saudi-backed 31st Amaliqa Brigade reportedly collapses in southern Yemen

Adel Al-Hasani, a southern Yemeni political figure and former Southern Resistance leader, said forces affiliated with Sanaa had taken full control of the operational area of the Saudi-backed 31st Amaliqa Brigade in Lahj Governorate.

ABNA24 - A prominent Southern political figure revealed on Monday that forces loyal to Saudi Arabia, belonging to the “31st Amaliqa Brigade,” suffered heavy losses west of Al-Mudhareba and Ras Al-Arah district in Lahj Governorate, southern Yemen.

Adel Al-Hasani, a political figure and former leader in the “Southern Resistance,” confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Sanaa forces have taken full control over the entire operational theater of the so-called “31st Amaliqa Brigade.”

Al-Hasani added that the brigade fell completely, while the remaining elements fled toward Aden, noting that Sanaa forces advanced beyond the Kahbob mountain range.

He further indicated that the “Amaliqa” factions fled their positions in those areas, without providing details on the extent of human or material casualties sustained.

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