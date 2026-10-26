Mawakib serve visitors commemorating Lady Fatima az-Zahra’s martyrdom (+Photos)

ABNA24 - Service processions (*mawakib*) in the holy city of Karbala have provided a variety of services to visitors participating in the commemoration of the martyrdom anniversary of Lady Fatima az-Zahra (peace be upon her).

These services included the provision of meals, drinking water, and other beverages, alongside various forms of support designed to meet the needs of visitors throughout their stay.

The processions prepared their service sites and secured the necessary supplies to welcome the visitors, while also organizing the distribution process to ensure that services were delivered in an orderly manner.

These efforts are part of the service-oriented contributions made by these processions during religious occasions, embodying a culture of hospitality and generosity rooted in the tradition of serving those who visit the holy city of Karbala.



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