Yemen’s Yahya Saree renews warning against using Riyadh airport

ABNA24 - Sanaa forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Yahya Saree has renewed warnings to international, regional and domestic airlines, as well as airport employees and passengers, against travelling through King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, declaring it a military target and holding the Saudi regime responsible for the consequences of continuing its operations.

In a brief statement issued Saturday evening, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, said the airport was unsafe and urged airlines and travelers to avoid using it.

تجدد القوات المسلحة اليمنية تحذيرها لجميع شركات الطيران العالمية والإقليمية والمحلية والموظفين والمسافرين من السفر عبر مطار خالد في الرياض لأنه غير آمن كونه هدفاً عسكرياً لقواتنا.

ويتحمل النظام السعودي تبعات أي تشغيل للمطار وما سيترتب على ذلك لأن القوات المسلحة ستواصل عملياتها باتجاهه ولن يكون آمنا أبداً. — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 24, 2026

“The Saudi regime bears responsibility for the consequences of any continued operation of the airport,” Saree said, adding that Yemeni Armed Forces would continue their operations against the facility and that it would not be safe.



/129