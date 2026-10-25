Extremist Jewish settlers attack Palestinians across the occupied West Bank

ABNA24 - Extremist Jewish settlers launched renewed attacks and violations under direct protection from Israeli forces across the occupied West Bank on Saturday.

In al-Khalil, a horde of settlers assaulted Palestinian workers at cactus farms in Khirbet Soba, west of the city, in the morning.

According to al-Baidar Human Rights Organization, settlers attacked farmers and local residents in the Soba area, west of Dura town, south of al-Khalil.

Al-Baidar said a Palestinian ambulance was dispatched to the scene to provide medical assistance.

In Al-Quds, settlers attacked Palestinians while they were harvesting olives in the village of Beit Iksa, northwest of the holy city.

According to local sources, Israeli forces joined those settlers in attacking Palestinian olive harvesters in the area, firing live ammunition and tear gas. During the attack, soldiers beat farmer Mohamed Sider before kidnaping him.

In Nablus, a group of settlers placed road traps targeting vehicles belonging to the Sufan family in Burin village in the morning.



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