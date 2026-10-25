Israeli operation in al-Khalil forcibly displaces 250 Palestinian families

ABNA24 - Israeli forces continued a large-scale military operation in al-Khalil, in the southern occupied West Bank, on Saturday, imposing a tight siege on the city while carrying out forced evacuations, arrests, demolitions and raids that have severely disrupted daily life.

Local estimates indicate that approximately 250 Palestinian families were forced to evacuate their homes in the Farsh al-Hawa and Abu Kteila neighborhoods, while dozens of residents were displaced from al-Jalda and Ein Deir Bahha. Hundreds of other families face threats of eviction, although the total number of displaced households remains unclear.

According to local testimonies, Israeli soldiers gave families little time to leave, allowing some to take only one bag of clothes and identification documents while prohibiting them from removing vehicles or other belongings.

Hajj Hijazi Shawar al-Tamimi, a local community elder, said residents were forced to flee at gunpoint, with some beaten during the evacuations. He described the operation as collective punishment targeting civilians.

Israeli forces also demolished residential and commercial buildings, including a three-apartment building in Farsh al-Hawa, and seized several Palestinian homes, converting them into military positions and raising Israeli flags on their rooftops.

Al-Khalil mayor Yousef al-Jabari said the city was completely surrounded by military vehicles and armored units, with its entrances blocked and widespread demolitions underway.

The closures have paralyzed commercial activity and obstructed access to essential services. In one incident, an 11-year-old girl with cancer was forced to cross a closed checkpoint on foot to reach a medical appointment at Dura Hospital.

At least 13 Palestinians were arrested in al-Khalil governorate, while dozens of others were detained and questioned.

The military campaign followed a shooting attack near al-Khalil on Friday that killed two Israeli soldiers and wounded several others. Two Palestinians identified as the attackers were subsequently killed by Israeli forces.

Israeli authorities said the military operation could continue for several days, raising concerns about further displacement and demolitions.

Al-Khalil Municipality activated an emergency response plan to accommodate displaced families, while residents opened their homes to those forced to leave.

The operation has also coincided with Israeli raids on 26 locations across the occupied West Bank, involving searches, arrests and tightened movement restrictions.

As the Israeli military campaign continues, displaced families face growing uncertainty over whether they will be allowed to return to their homes or find them demolished or converted into military positions.



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