Hamas urges national, international action against Israeli violations in West Bank

ABNA24 - The Hamas Movement has denounced the escalating Israeli campaign in the occupied West Bank as part of the large-scale war against the Palestinian people, urging immediate national and international action to curb Israeli violations.

In a statement on Saturday, Hamas affirmed that current Israeli measures in al-Khalil, including raids, arbitrary arrests, home demolitions, and forced displacement, “will neither break the Palestinian people’s steadfastness nor weaken their attachment to their land and rights.”

The Movement called on Palestinians to close ranks against Israeli escalation in the West Bank, warning that Israeli raids and settler violence will only fuel Palestinians’ anger and strengthen their adherence to the resistance option.



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