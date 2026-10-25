Yemeni forces call Saudi accusations over Mecca and Medina fabricated

ABNA24 - The Sanaa-based armed forces affirmed on Saturday that Saudi claims accusing them of targeting holy sites in Mecca and Medina were a gross falsehood and a grave fabrication.

In a statement, the forces added that such lies and allegations no longer deceive anyone.

They said their military operations are publicly announced and exclusively target oil facilities and military bases belonging to the Saudi regime, adding that each operation is officially disclosed immediately after it is carried out.



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