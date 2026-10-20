Amnesty urges sanctions on Israeli officials over international law violations

ABNA24 - Amnesty International has called on the international community to impose sanctions on Israeli officials implicated in violations of international law and to take urgent action to halt the escalating attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank—a situation that coincides with the start of the olive harvest season.

The organization stated: “Attacks by settlers on Palestinian farmers—including the destruction and theft of crops—alongside restrictions imposed by the Israeli military on Palestinian access to their own land, are causing severe humanitarian suffering and significant economic losses.”

Amnesty pointed to a series of assaults that took place last weekend in the towns of Khirbet Abu Falah and al-Taybeh, east of Ramallah. These incidents affected a photojournalist working for *The Washington Post* as well as a delegation of European diplomats.

It urged nations to cease all forms of trade, investment, and cooperation that sustain the illegal Israeli occupation, and to take concrete steps to avoid complicity in the violations and crimes committed against Palestinians.

Furthermore, the organization called for the imposition of targeted sanctions against Israeli officials for whom there is credible evidence of involvement in grave violations of international law, and urged support for international justice and accountability efforts.

The organization emphasized that relying solely on statements of condemnation and political rhetoric—without taking concrete action—allows violations to persist.

It underscored the necessity for states to fulfill their legal responsibilities regarding the protection of Palestinians, and to put an end to settler violence and colonial expansion.



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