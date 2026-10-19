Unity, Brotherhood and Peaceful Struggle for Rights are Our Core Priorities: Sajid Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency: He said that the more active, organized and dynamic an organization is, the better equipped it will be to achieve its objectives. He stressed the importance of sincerity, mutual respect and solidarity in organizational affairs, urging office-bearers and workers to maintain unity and pursue their goals through peaceful and constructive means.

Allama Naqvi expressed these views during a telephone address to a meeting of the provincial council of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan in Sindh, held in Nawabshah.

The meeting was attended by Allama Shabbir Hassan Meesami, central secretary-general of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan; Allama Syed Asad Iqbal Zaidi, provincial president for Sindh; Allama Muhammad Ali Jarwar, central deputy secretary-general; Ali Azmat Baloch, provincial information secretary; provincial vice-presidents; and other office-bearers and workers from across the province.

Allama Naqvi conveyed his greetings to the provincial president, secretary-general and members of the provincial council. He appreciated their active participation, commitment to the organization and serious engagement with organizational matters.

Expressing hope that the meeting would produce meaningful outcomes, he said its positive impact should extend beyond organizational affairs to the wider society.

Protecting Rights Through Peaceful Struggle

Allama Naqvi observed that every organization has defined objectives and must remain active, organized and committed to achieve them.

He said the organization's fundamental mission is to protect the rights of people living in Pakistan and to raise an effective voice for the rights of Pakistanis living abroad. He added that the struggle for rights in religious, political, economic, social, ethical and administrative affairs, as well as in the fields of health and education, must be pursued through peaceful means.

Referring to organizational activities in Sindh, he said the province had consistently raised a strong voice for the protection of people's rights and had maintained a commendable continuity of organizational work.

He emphasized the need to strengthen these efforts further and create better opportunities to achieve shared objectives through collective action.

Sincerity and Devotion to Divine Principles

Highlighting the importance of sincerity in organizational work, Allama Naqvi referred to the Quranic verse:

*“Neither their meat nor their blood reaches Allah, but what reaches Him is your piety.”* (Surah Al-Hajj, 22:37)

He explained that the verse teaches believers to make sincerity of intention and the pursuit of Allah's pleasure fundamental principles in all aspects of life.

He said organizational activities undertaken with sincere intentions and a genuine commitment to divine principles could pave the way for success and meaningful achievements.

The Shia leader urged office-bearers and workers to avoid factionalism, maintain purity of intention and promote unity, brotherhood and mutual respect within the organization.

Strengthening Cooperation and Mutual Trust

Allama Naqvi called for stronger communication among organizational members, greater mutual respect and continued support for one another, particularly during difficult circumstances.

He said mutual trust, unity and cooperation form the foundation of organizational stability and can significantly strengthen collective efforts to safeguard people's rights.

He expressed confidence that the provincial council meeting would yield positive and effective results, strengthening organizational activities, reinforcing solidarity and advancing the ongoing struggle to protect public rights.

At the conclusion of his address, he thanked all the office-bearers and workers who participated in the meeting, reiterating the importance of maintaining unity and pursuing the organization's objectives through peaceful and coordinated efforts.