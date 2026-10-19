Imam Sayyed Al-Khamenei congratulates Iran’s U23 freestyle wrestling team on world title in US

ABNA24 - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has congratulated Iran’s under-23 freestyle wrestling team on winning the title at the 2026 U23 World Championships in Las Vegas, United States.

In a message on Monday, Imam Khamenei congratulated the team’s managers, coaches and wrestlers on their achievement, as well as the Iranian nation, particularly the country’s young athletes.

The Leader said the Iranian under-23 freestyle wrestling team’s world championship victory had filled the hearts of the Iranian people with joy and pride.

Imam Khamenei added that, like the recent world title won by Iran’s under-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team, this achievement, accompanied by nine medals, was the result of careful planning, effective management and the tireless efforts of dedicated managers, committed coaches and the country’s strong and determined young athletes.

Iran crowned a dominant campaign on Sunday by winning the freestyle team title at the 2026 U23 World Championships in Las Vegas, finishing ahead of Russia with four gold medals and nine podium finishes.

The Iranian team amassed 180 points to edge Russia, which scored 171, while the hosts, the United States, finished third with 104 points.

Iran’s triumph completed a double at the championships, following its earlier victory in the Greco-Roman team standings.



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