US national debt surpasses $40 trillion as war against Iran takes its toll

ABNA24 - the US national debt has recently exceeded $40 trillion, a figure so large that its scale is difficult to comprehend. When Donald Trump was sworn in for his second presidential term in January 2025, US debt stood at $36.2 trillion. An increase of nearly $4 trillion in such a short period reflects an unprecedented acceleration in government borrowing.

The first casualty of this trend is the US federal budget. The government now spends more on interest payments on its existing debt than on national defense or providing healthcare services to millions of citizens. Washington’s financial structure has evolved to the point where an increasing share of public resources goes to bondholders, while past debts consume the budget available for future public services.

As American citizens face these staggering figures, reports indicate that Trump’s personal wealth increased by around $2.2 billion during his second presidential term. His eldest sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., have also joined investment firms, while his 20-year-old son, Barron Trump, is reportedly worth $150 million from cryptocurrency holdings. The accumulation of private wealth by the US president’s family alongside rising public debt has raised questions about the government’s economic priorities.

Politicians from both parties have contributed to the growth of US debt over several decades, but its current rate of increase is unprecedented by historical standards. Military commitments are also adding to government spending every day.

The prolonged war against Iran has cost the US Treasury tens of billions of dollars directly, even as millions of American households struggle to pay their monthly bills and afford basic necessities.

The government’s mounting debt has consequences that extend beyond accounting figures. To pay interest on its debt, the government must either cut domestic services or finance its obligations by increasing the money supply. Budget cuts could weaken public healthcare, transportation infrastructure, emergency relief agencies and medical research.

Expanding the money supply, meanwhile, could erode citizens’ purchasing power and drive up the cost of everyday goods by intensifying inflation.



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