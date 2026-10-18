Imam Khamenei congratulates Iran’s young wrestlers on world championship victory

ABNA24 - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has congratulated Iran’s under-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team on winning the title at the 2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, United States.

In a message on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei extended his congratulations to the proud and distinguished champions, their hard-working coaches and the entire Iranian nation.

The Leader said the brilliant performance of Iranian youth, the raising of the country’s flag and the resonance of the national anthem at various international sporting events reflect the nation’s hopes for its younger generation on the path toward a bright and glorious future.

"My good prayers accompany the path of all the proud youth of Iran,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

Iran’s under-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team claimed the title at the 2026 U23 World Wrestling Championships in Las Vegas, collecting three gold and two bronze medals for 119 points to finish ahead of Kazakhstan and Russia.

The Iranian team topped the standings by five points over Kazakhstan, which scored 114, while Russia finished third with 105.



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