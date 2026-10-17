Riyadh tennis event postponed amid Saudi-Yemeni security concerns

ABNA24 - Following Yemen’s response to Saudi attacks and growing security concerns, the World Tennis event in Riyadh has been postponed from October to December, while the possibility of delaying the 2027 AFC Asian Cup by one year has also been raised.

The tennis tournament, which was scheduled to take place in Riyadh from October 21 to 24, 2026, has been postponed, with the new dates set for December 27–30, 2026.

The decision was made following Yemen’s recent response to Saudi attacks and amid growing security concerns.

In one of the attacks claimed by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Riyadh International Airport was targeted, leaving dozens of people dead or injured.

According to Reuters, the organizers said the decision was made after assessing organizational and logistical challenges and their potential impact on the quality of the spectator experience.

Meanwhile, Saudi sports website Saudi Sport reported in its latest article that the 2027 AFC Asian Cup could be postponed by one year due to continued insecurity in Saudi Arabia.

According to the report, if hostilities continue and security concerns remain unresolved, the tournament could be rescheduled from 2027 to 2028.

Saudi Sport emphasized that a one-year postponement is currently considered one of the plausible scenarios. However, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has not yet issued an official statement on the possibility of changing the tournament’s schedule.

The Guardian has also reported, in response to the situation in West Asia and the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen, that AFC officials are reportedly working on a contingency plan under which Australia could host the Asian Cup if Saudi Arabia is unable to guarantee security for the tournament.



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