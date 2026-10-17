Al-Abbas Holy Shrine provides free round-the-clock healthcare to pilgrims (+Photos)

ABNA24 - The Medical Affairs Department at the Al-Abbas's (p) Holy Shrine continues to provide free health and medical services to pilgrims 24 hours a day, ensuring their well-being.

Dr. Haifaa Al-Tamimi, head of the department, stated: "The department is committed to providing health and medical services to visitors through its medical centers—such as the Sayed Ja'far al-Hilli Center and the Umm al-Baneen Center—which receive patients, conduct necessary examinations, and provide medical treatments free of charge, all under the supervision of specialized medical and nursing staff."

She added: "The department’s centers tailor their services to the specific health needs of the visitors—ranging from medical examinations and diagnosis to the provision of appropriate treatment—thereby ensuring a rapid response to medical issues and alleviating the health-related burdens on the visitors."

Dr. Al-Tamimi noted that "the round-the-clock availability of these services reflects the department’s dedication to securing healthcare for visitors. This is made possible through the constant readiness of medical and nursing personnel and the continuous operation of the centers, ensuring that the health and treatment needs of those visiting the city of Karbala are met at no cost."



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